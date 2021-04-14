Watch: Star Wars Cosplay characters sweep streets of Siberia clean to mark first human space flight

Keeping the streets clean is every citizen's responsibility in any country, but the job can get exciting if done wholeheartedly. Learn from the cleanliness crusaders of Siberia, who dressed up as characters from the epic American space Opera Star Wars.

The motive was to mark the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight by Yuri Gagarin, according to Reuters.

The video of this drive is all over the internet. The entertainment workers in the video are seen picking up trash. A worker dressed up as Darth Vader tells,” We must walk down the Gagarin Boulevard and collect all the space junk”.

On April 12, 1961, Soviet Union cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s 180-minute space mission marked the first human spaceflight. He travelled in his capsule Vostok1, and completed one orbit around the earth, making him the first man to travel around space. To honor this voyage, this day is celebrated as Cosmonautics Day, and Russians pay tribute to Gagarin at his monument.

Words by Gagarin before his space flight-

“You realize that it is hard to express my feeling now–when the moment for the test, for which we have been training long and passionately, is so close. I don't have to tell you what I felt when it was suggested that I should make this flight, the first in history. Joy? No, it was something more than that. Pride? No, it was not just pride. I felt great happiness. To be the first to enter the cosmos, to engage single-handed in an unprecedented duel with nature - could anyone dream of anything greater than that?”