Watch: SpiceJet flight attendants dance at Kolkata airport with Bengali actress Monami Ghosh

Screen grab

Videos of SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi dancing on an empty aircraft to popular songs have gone viral recently. On the recent times, many other air hostesses have gone viral for dancing in empty planes. When it comes to airport dancing performances, we've never seen anything like this before.

There has been a viral video that depicts Kolkata airport air hostesses dressed in their red and black uniforms dancing together in a flash mob. With Monami Ghosh in the centre, they proceed to dance to the iconic Bengali song Tapa Tini from the movie Belashuru on the airport floor.

The actress and the flight attendants were observed dancing in unison. Around her, flight hostesses were cheering and dancing as Monami began dancing to the music.

Following Monami's lead, they all joined in on the folk dance moves in unison. The actress posted the video on Instagram and it has been seen more than 450,000 times and liked more than 60,000 times.