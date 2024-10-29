An Instagram user shared the video with the caption, “My mom reacting to the movie role I was offered for ₹300,000.”

A prank video has gained traction on social media where a son shared big news with his mother and the latter’s reaction left people in splits. The son unhesitatingly shared that he has got a movie offer worth Rs 4 lakh, prompting a happy reaction from his mother. However, it turned out to be a shocked reaction when she came to know about the real offer.

The Instagram user Ashwin Unni shared a video of the prank he pulled on his mother. The clip begins with him making his mom in front of the camera to share a reaction as he shares the news. He then reveals to her about an offer to act. To which she replies, “That’s nice.” However, she insists he tells her the real news. He says that he got an offer to act in a blue film. His mom gets shocked and then scoffs at her son. She asks if such things should be said in front of parents, and Ashwin laughs off. The video concludes with a screenshot of the offer he received.

Sharing the video, Ashwin wrote, “My mom reacting to the movie role I was offered for ₹300,000.” Soon after, netizens flocked to the comment section and expressed their first reaction. “How do u react at first? R u excited or shocked? “ wrote a user. “Aunty’s cry for help is real tho!” the second user reacted. “That Phaaa was personal,” commented a user on Ashwin’s mom’s reaction. “Hahahahaha, her reaction is Indian parents at literally everything,” added another user.

Several other users discussed among themselves the reaction of their parents if at all they pull up this prank. “When u told your Amma that u got a chance to act in a prono movie, I thought your Amma would slap your head after hearing this, but your Amma is such a cool mom,” reacted a netizen. Meanwhile, the video has received more than 10, 000 likes so far.