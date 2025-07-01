A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 collided with a parked Airbus A321 at Hanoi Airport, prompting investigations after dramatic footage went viral, though no injuries were reported.

A surprising incident occurred at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on Friday afternoon, when two Vietnam Airlines planes collided on the tarmac. The accident happened around 2 pm and involved a Boeing 787 and an Airbus A321, both belonging to the same airline. According to reports, the Boeing 787 was moving on the runway and preparing for takeoff to Ho Chi Minh City when its right wing struck the tail of a stationary Airbus A321, which was scheduled to fly to Dien Bien. A video of the crash quickly spread on social media, showing the Boeing’s wing slicing through the Airbus’s tail stabiliser in a shocking moment. Thankfully, there were no injuries to any of the passengers or crew members on either aircraft. Despite the frightening collision, everyone remained safe.

Vietnam Airlines responded quickly by suspending all four pilots involved, two from each aircraft, while an investigation gets underway. Early signs suggest that the Airbus A321 might not have been parked correctly, which may have played a part in the accident.

Both planes were damaged and immediately taken out of service. The Boeing’s wingtip was visibly affected, and the Airbus’s tail was also damaged. Replacement flights were arranged later that day to take the 386 affected passengers to their destinations.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) is now investigating the case and has given the incident a ‘Level B’ rating. This is the second-highest level of concern on their safety scale and means it was a serious disruption that required the affected runway or taxiway to be closed temporarily.

Vietnam Airlines has also ordered an independent investigation to check if safety procedures were followed properly. Officials will now look into whether mistakes by ground staff or pilots contributed to the collision.

After the video went viral, many people took to social media to express concern. One user asked, “Are the pilots actually blind? What’s even going on in the aviation world?” Another commented, “It really puts me off jumping on a plane.”

While no lives were lost, the incident has raised serious questions about airport safety and operational procedures. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.