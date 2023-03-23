Search icon
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reaction to Irfan Pathan son’s cute ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ dance video wins hearts

A recent video posted by Irfan Pathan on his Twitter account got some special attention, that too from the King Khan himself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reaction to Irfan Pathan son’s cute ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ dance video wins hearts
Source: Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan theme song Jhoome Jo Pathaan made many dance to its tune. You must have seen netizens posting their dance performances by copying the hook steps. But a recent video posted by Irfan Pathan on his Twitter account got some special attention, that too from the King Khan himself. 

Former Indian all-rounder who recently returned back from Legend League Cricket (LLC) posted a video on Twitter where he can be seen sitting on a sofa while his son starts to dance as Pathan plays the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Sharing the video, Irfan Pathan pinned a note: "Khansaab (Shah Rukh Khan) please add one more cutest fan in your list...". Shah Rukh Khan who is currently busy shooting two movies scooped some time out for his little cute fan and reacted to Pathan’s tweet saying: "Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla... Chhota Pathaan (he is even more talented than you...little Pathaan). 

 

SRK recently announced via his tweet that his film Pathaan is now also available to watch on the OTT platform (Prime video India). He informed his fan in his Pathaan style writing: "Pathaan ki party ab Prime Video India par. Pathaan On Prime in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Watch now."

 

Pathan, which was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, was released on January 25 earlier this year in the theaters and got a lot of love from around the world. Breaking many records in the Box office, the film has grossed ₹653.77 crores in India and ₹394.53 crores overseas, earning a worldwide total of  ₹1,048.30 crores as of 19 March 2023.

