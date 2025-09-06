Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in Ladakh, video goes viral with 11.9 million views

The clip shows him and his three friends dancing against the backdrop of the winding valleys of Ladakh.

A group of Shah Rukh Khan fans on a trip to Ladakh has the internet all smiles. Their video, based on the evergreen song "Chaiya Chaiya", has not only gone viral but has also received appreciation from YouTube India.

Shared by Sachin Gupta on Instagram, the clip shows him and his three friends dancing against the backdrop of the winding valleys of Ladakh. Dressed in casuals and full of energy, they move to every beat before striking Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose.

The caption read: "Everyone got the assignment. Just 4 Shah Rukh fan boys on their road trip to Ladakh." The video has garnered over 11.9 million views since it was uploaded online.

Watch the video here:

Social media users took the opportunity to appreciate the video, which is truly a gift for Shah Rukh Khan fans.

Social media reaction:

"Cool place, cool people, and the best dance steps," said one user, while another added, "Love this guy."

One user declared it the “best thing on Instagram”.

Another user couldn’t stop himself: “Aww I love the cute efforts made by men, this is so cute.”

Even YouTube India joined in the comments section and wrote, “All the struggle was worth it.”

Also read: 'We can’t afford this' : UK Indian restaurant faces Rs 23,000 loss as families leave without paying bill