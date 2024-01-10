Headlines

Meet IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, now got Rs 249 crore as…

Watch: School teacher dances to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, internet is impressed

Weather update: Cold wave to persist in Delhi-NCR for 3 more days, temperature to fall further

Meet Indian billionaire who donated Rs 250 crore during Covid-19 pandemic but there's a twist, he gave money...

Delhi: Woman grooves in convertible car on busy road, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, now got Rs 249 crore as…

Watch: School teacher dances to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, internet is impressed

Delhi: Woman grooves in convertible car on busy road, video goes viral

10 Pakistani YouTubers with most subscribers 

8 foods that can prevent sugar craving

10 most beautiful islands in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande shouldn't win Bigg Boss 'at the cost of her marriage': Reality shows come and go...

Aditi Bhatia brutally trolled for sharing Maldives vacation photos amid ongoing controversy: 'Lakshadweep ki taraf...'

Not Pushpa 2, Singham Again, Devara, Kalki 2898 AD, this Bollywood film is most anticipated Indian movie of 2024

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: School teacher dances to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, internet is impressed

A heartwarming video of a male teacher and his students dancing to the bhajan "Keejo Kesari Ke Laal" by Lakhbir Singh Lakha has gone viral on Instagram.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 08:44 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The internet's treasure trove of heartwarming content has struck gold once again, and this time it's in the form of an endearing video featuring a male teacher and his students. The clip, shared by the Instagram account @jaora_public_school, showcases the group dancing joyfully to the popular Lord Hanuman's bhajan "Keejo Kesari Ke Laal" by Lakhbir Singh Lakha. Unsurprisingly, the video has become a sensation, amassing over 5.7 million views since its posting.

The enchanting footage commences with the male teacher leading the dance routine, attempting to teach his students the intricate moves set to the devotional melody. The synchronization and enthusiasm displayed by the students are nothing short of incredible, promising to bring a smile to anyone who watches the performance.

Originally shared on Instagram on January 6, the video has become a magnet for positive comments from netizens who can't help but express their admiration for the beautiful dance. The heartwarming spectacle has not only captured the attention of millions but has also become a source of joy and appreciation within the online community.

Among the numerous reactions from viewers, one user wrote, "This is so divine and beautiful," while another exclaimed, "Wow, I am delighted to watch it." Additional comments poured in, with sentiments like "This is so beautiful" and "So, so, so amazing," emphasizing the widespread appreciation for the uplifting performance.

In a world inundated with various forms of content, it's heartening to witness the genuine joy and positivity that a simple video of a teacher and students dancing to a devotional song can bring to millions of people across the digital landscape.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Class actor Ayesha Kanga talks about her breakthrough year 2023 and being unprepared for fame | Exclusive

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8500 crore at box office; beat Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Meet superstar actress who worked with Rajinikanth, got married at peak of her career, died tragically at 22 due to..

Meet man, who was nicknamed 'most non-talented partner', became youngest billionaire with single bet, net worth is...

'Remarkable step in India's energy journey': PM Modi after ONGC fired up oil production from flagship deep-water asset

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE