Watch: School teacher dances to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, internet is impressed

A heartwarming video of a male teacher and his students dancing to the bhajan "Keejo Kesari Ke Laal" by Lakhbir Singh Lakha has gone viral on Instagram.

The internet's treasure trove of heartwarming content has struck gold once again, and this time it's in the form of an endearing video featuring a male teacher and his students. The clip, shared by the Instagram account @jaora_public_school, showcases the group dancing joyfully to the popular Lord Hanuman's bhajan "Keejo Kesari Ke Laal" by Lakhbir Singh Lakha. Unsurprisingly, the video has become a sensation, amassing over 5.7 million views since its posting.

The enchanting footage commences with the male teacher leading the dance routine, attempting to teach his students the intricate moves set to the devotional melody. The synchronization and enthusiasm displayed by the students are nothing short of incredible, promising to bring a smile to anyone who watches the performance.

Originally shared on Instagram on January 6, the video has become a magnet for positive comments from netizens who can't help but express their admiration for the beautiful dance. The heartwarming spectacle has not only captured the attention of millions but has also become a source of joy and appreciation within the online community.

Among the numerous reactions from viewers, one user wrote, "This is so divine and beautiful," while another exclaimed, "Wow, I am delighted to watch it." Additional comments poured in, with sentiments like "This is so beautiful" and "So, so, so amazing," emphasizing the widespread appreciation for the uplifting performance.

In a world inundated with various forms of content, it's heartening to witness the genuine joy and positivity that a simple video of a teacher and students dancing to a devotional song can bring to millions of people across the digital landscape.