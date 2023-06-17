Watch: Salman Khan doppelganger's epic dance battle inside Mumbai's local train divides internet

screengrab

New Delhi: In today's digital age, the internet has become an incredible platform where unique and captivating videos have the potential to go viral and capture the attention of millions. Social media platforms, like Instagram, are teeming with diverse content, including videos featuring celebrity lookalikes or doppelgangers, which often create a buzz online. These videos showcase individuals who bear a striking resemblance to famous personalities, sparking intrigue and fascination among viewers.

One such video that gained considerable attention was posted by an Instagram user with the handle @inishal_bharat. The video depicted a doppelganger of Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's most renowned actors, dancing energetically to his hit song "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi." What made the video truly captivating was the unexpected twist—the Salman Khan lookalike engaged in a lively dance battle with another passenger on a Mumbai local train. The video likely mesmerized viewers with the combination of a familiar face, a popular Bollywood track, and the element of surprise brought about by the impromptu dance-off.

The video's viral status generated a widespread and extensive range of opinions and reactions from viewers across various online platforms. Amongst the viewers, there were those who applauded the confidence and flawless dance moves showcased in the video. They appreciated the entertainment value and talent exhibited by the Salman Khan lookalike and his dance-off partner. These individuals praised their ability to captivate the attention of fellow commuters on a train and create a lively and enjoyable moment.

However, not all responses were positive. Some viewers voiced their concerns, highlighting the potential disruption caused by such activities in public spaces. One user explicitly requested, "Please spare trains," indicating their discomfort with the utilization of trains as a venue for such performances. Another comment humorously suggested a trend, stating, "First metro, now this, seems like trains are the targets!" These responses reflected the viewpoint that public transportation systems should maintain their primary purpose of transportation without being subject to unexpected performances.

Further criticisms emerged, with some viewers questioning the appropriateness of engaging in energetic dance battles within the confines of a train. One user expressed disapproval, stating, "No, please stop, the train is a public place," indicating a preference for maintaining decorum and tranquility during commutes. Additionally, another comment suggested imposing a ban, as they believed the Indian Railways should take action to discourage similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The divergent opinions and reactions to the video highlighted a broader conversation about the boundaries of public behavior and the appropriateness of engaging in spontaneous performances in public spaces.