Watch: Russian pranksters trick JK Rowling posing as Ukraine president, say will write 'Avada Kedavra' on missiles

JK Rowling was invited to speak on her charitable work in Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

JK Rowling is one of the most popular writers on the planet (File)

JK Rowling, the famed British author of the phenomenal Harry Potter series, was last week tricked by Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexan who led her to believe that she would talk to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Her manager has slammed the pranksters saying the act was distasteful.

JK Rowling was invited to speak on her charitable work in Ukraine amid its war with Russia. The prank video, her spokesperson said, is the distorted version of the conversation. 

According to reports, Rowking was told by the fake Zelenskyy that the Z mark Russian military had been using on its vehicles was inspired from the famous mark on the forehead of Harry Potter. The prankster then requested Rowling to use a Ukraine friendly symbol on Potter's forehead. 

The author replied in the affirmative.

"I will look into that, it might be good for me to do something with that myself on social media because I think that will get into the newspapers."

The pranksters also said the Ukraine military will write 'Avada Kedavra' on its missiles. In the Harry Potter series, it was the unpardonable killing curse. 

The Russian pranksters have tricked many famous personalities in the past, including Elton John, Prince Harry, Billie Eilish, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and George Bush. 

Thousands of people and soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine-Russian conflict that began in March. Millions have been displaced, triggering a humanitarian crisis.

With inputs from ANI 

