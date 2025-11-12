Watch: Russia’s new AI robot stumbles and falls during its grand unveiling in Moscow

According to a Newsweek report, the robot, named Aidoll, was unveiled at a technology event on Monday.

Russia's first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered anthropomorphic robot had an embarrassing performance this week during its public debut in Moscow, falling face-first onto the stage. The incident was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

According to a Newsweek report, the robot, named Aidoll, was unveiled at a technology event on Monday. As two staff members were carrying the robot onto the stage to the soundtrack of the movie "Rocky," it lost its balance and fell to the ground, leaving several pieces on the stage.

Video footage of the incident shared on X shows event staff rushing to cover the fallen robot with a black cloth while it was being dragged across the floor.

Watch the video here:

The fall was later attributed to calibration issues, and the company says the incident occurred during the robot's testing phase. Vladimir Vitukhin, CEO of the Russian robotics firm Aidoll, said, "I hope this mistake will turn into an experience." "This is real-time learning, when a good mistake turns into knowledge, and a bad mistake turns into experience," he said, as quoted by Newsweek.

Social Media Reactions

Meanwhile, the video of the incident sparked a flurry of reactions online. Some mocked the robot's awkward movements, while others defended the effort.

One user wrote, "Excuse me, but the Russian AI robot takes a few awkward steps, then suddenly falls to the ground and tumbles to the ground, to the audience's screams. The presenter runs for help, and a blackout curtain is quickly drawn at the end to hide the embarrassment. Amazing."

Another commented, "They did a great job imitating the movements of an old man who has had too much vodka."

"Not bad for a first attempt. We've been working on this for years in the US, and the first few attempts didn't go very well. I loved that it broke when it fell, and they were prepared with a black curtain, which failed to hide the debris," a third user wrote.

"Robotics is hard. I'm glad to see courageous entrepreneurs from other countries coming forward. Trying is always challenging. Failing is easy. And failing publicly humbles you, which motivates true entrepreneurs to keep going and keep trying," another commented.

About AIdol

According to its developers, this robot is powered by a 48-volt battery that can last for six hours continuously. According to a Newsweek report, it currently consists of 77% Russian-made components, and the company aims to increase this figure to 93% in future models.

Equipped with 19 servomotors, AIdol can display more than a dozen basic emotions and hundreds of microexpressions. Its silicone skin is designed to mimic human facial reactions. "This robot can smile, think, and be surprised—just like a human," Vitukhin said during the presentation.

Also read: Miss Israel denies giving ‘dirty look’ to Miss Palestine after viral video: ‘I was simply looking…’