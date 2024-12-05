A viral video from a Meerut wedding showcases an extravagant display of wealth, including Rs 2.5 crore cash gifts, Rs 75 lakh for a car, and charitable donations.

A grand wedding in Meerut has taken the internet by storm, not for its glamour or rituals, but for the staggering display of wealth captured on video. The viral footage, recorded during a Muslim wedding at a resort on NH-58, showcases the bride’s family gifting an incredible Rs 2.5 crore in cash to the groom's side. This extravagant gesture has sparked widespread attention and debate online.

The video reveals the lavish monetary exchanges at the ceremony. Beyond the Rs 2.5 crore, the groom's sisters-in-law received Rs 11 lakh each as part of the traditional Joota Churai ritual, where the bride’s relatives steal the groom’s shoes in jest. Additionally, Rs 11 lakh was handed over to the Maulana who officiated the wedding, and Rs 8 lakh was donated to a local mosque in Ghaziabad, reflecting the family’s charitable contributions.

One particularly notable moment in the video shows an announcement that Rs 75 lakh was gifted for a luxury car purchase. Suitcases presumed to be packed with cash were handed over to the groom’s family, underscoring the grandeur of the event.

The recording also captured efforts to restrict filming. A person managed to film the ceremony secretly before being stopped. Despite this, the footage has gone viral, sparking conversations about extravagant weddings, societal pressures, and the display of wealth amid rising inflation.

Both families have stayed away from the media, maintaining privacy amidst the growing attention. Social media users, however, have been captivated by the sheer scale of monetary gifts exchanged during the wedding, prompting a mix of reactions ranging from admiration to criticism.

This wedding highlights not just cultural traditions but also the ongoing discussions around the extravagance and financial expectations often tied to marriages in India.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.