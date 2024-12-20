While Rohit Sharma struggles in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his wife Ritika Sajdeh gracefully attends their daughter’s school event in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket star, is currently engaged in a challenging five-Test series against Australia as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). While he is busy with his cricket commitments in Australia, his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, attended the annual day event at their daughter Samaira’s school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Ritika, who gave birth to their son on November 15, made a simple yet stunning appearance at the event.

As Ritika arrived at the school, paparazzi immediately turned their cameras on her. She chose not to stop for the photographers, yet her natural beauty and understated style captured everyone’s attention. Ritika was dressed in an elegant all-black outfit, which she wore without any excess frills or embellishments, highlighting her effortless chic. This simple but powerful style choice resonated with the crowd, and Ritika became a topic of conversation for her calm and graceful appearance.

Ritika, who is often seen supporting Rohit and spending time with their daughter Samaira at cricket stadiums, has always been admired for her minimalist style. Whether it's at a cricket match or a family event, her down-to-earth look never fails to attract admiration.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is facing some challenges with the bat in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite being a key player for India, he has struggled to perform, managing only 19 runs in three innings, with a disappointing average of just 6.33. This has raised concerns, and former Australian captain Michael Clarke recently advised Rohit to trust his natural game and play more freely. Rohit missed the opening Test in Perth due to injury, and upon his return for the second Test, he played in the middle order. KL Rahul, who had replaced him as an opener, made a half-century and retained his position, adding further pressure on Rohit to regain his form.

While Ritika has continued to manage her family responsibilities with grace, Rohit’s performance on the cricket field remains a point of focus, as fans and experts hope for his return to form in the series.