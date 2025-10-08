Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh laugh uncontrollably at MS Dhoni's....video goes viral, netizens react

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh's laughing reaction has gone viral after it won the internet. As netizens praised their reactions along with the talent of the artist who was mimicking MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma was seen laughing uncontrollably.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 08:23 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, India’s former captain and one of the top players in the Indian cricket squad, always remains in the spotlight, whether it is on the field or off it. Now, he has again grabbed attention by bursting out with laughter and putting the spotlight on a fun moment. While attending the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai, Rohit, who was seated alongside his wife Ritika Sajdeh, could not stop his laughter after a mimicry artist accurately mimicked former India skipper MS Dhoni.

What is behind Rohit Sharma’s viral laughing video?

During his performance, the artist started voicing Dhoni, which made Rohit laugh so much that he continued this for a long time. He even turned back to his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who was also seen laughing but was both amused as well as in disbelief. As they were laughing without any inhibitions, their reactions quickly became viral, as fans interpreted their instant response to the talented artist in many ways.

The artist not only chose to mimic Dhoni but also other major cricketers but which made everyone laugh, and the best of that was imitating Dhoni’s voice. The 38-year-old had particularly reacted to this act as MS Dhoni was his captain and a teammate with whom he had lived many memorable moments.

What did Rohit say about the team?

The event saw the popular Indian batsman sharing his and India’s cricket journey, in particular the failure of the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the victories in ICC titles in 2024 and 2025. While speaking at the same event, Rohit praised Rahul Dravid’s coaching and the team’s collective efforts in shaping what the team is today. “Look, I love that team, loved playing with them, and it's a journey that we were all into for many years,” Rohit said.

“We'd come so close to winning that trophy many times, but we couldn’t just get over the line. That is where everyone decided that we need to do something different,” he added.

Currently, Shubhman Gill is leading the Indian team in ODIs and Tests as its captain, while Rohit is still a major player in the national team who will play in the upcoming ODI series in Australia from October 19 with Virat Kohli, as both will travel to the country.

