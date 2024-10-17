Videos and photos from the celebration quickly made their way online, capturing sweet moments of the couple cutting Radhika’s birthday cake together.

Radhika Merchant, now a part of the Ambani family after marrying Anant Ambani, celebrated her first birthday as the “choti bahu” in a grand event on October 16. The star-studded celebration, held just months after their wedding in July 2024, saw Bollywood’s biggest names and close family members come together to mark the occasion.

The guest list included stars such as Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and even cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. As expected, the party was full of glitz and glamour, but it was Radhika’s stylish look that truly stole the spotlight.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Radhika stunned in a beautiful white silk halter-neck top with backless detailing. She paired this with a bold red skirt, making the red and white combination both elegant and eye-catching. Her choice of outfit showcased her status as a true fashion icon. Anant Ambani complemented her well, sporting a black and grey striped sweatshirt with black trousers, keeping it sleek and stylish.

Videos and photos from the celebration quickly made their way online, capturing sweet moments of the couple cutting Radhika’s birthday cake together. Nita Ambani was seen clapping proudly, while Isha Ambani also joined in the cheers. A heartwarming moment occurred when Radhika fed cake to Kokilaben Ambani and shared a tender kiss on her forehead, highlighting the strong bond within the family. Radhika’s parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, were also present, making it an intimate yet lavish affair.