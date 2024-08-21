Watch: Policeman accidentally lathi charges SDM during Bharat Bandh, video goes viral

A viral video from Patna's Bharat Bandh protest shows a policeman accidentally hitting the SDM during a chaotic lathi-charge, sparking hilarious reactions on social media.

A video that’s taking social media by storm captures a mix-up during a Bharat Bandh protest in Patna, leaving the internet in stitches. The footage, filmed at Dak Bungalow Square, shows security forces and police lathi-charging demonstrators. Amid the chaos, a comedic twist unfolds as a policeman accidentally hits the SDM with his baton instead of the protesters.

During the Bharat Bandh in Patna, The police mistakenly hit the SDM



The Gem of Indian police pic.twitter.com/K2LYHRYTNs — Omniscient Chautala (@Highonchoorma) August 21, 2024

In the video, the SDM, clad in formal attire, is seen trying to clear the crowd when a stray baton swipe lands directly on him. The SDM, visibly shocked, scolds the officer while other policemen rush in to correct the blunder. The clip concludes with the apologetic officer trying to make amends, leaving viewers with a chuckle.

Netizens have flooded social media with humorous reactions:

One user wrote, “When you aim for the crowd but hit the boss instead – classic!”

Another said, “Oops! Looks like someone needs a refresher course on who’s who!”

A third commented, “Smile, you’re in Patna – where even the lathi-charges come with a twist!”

Someone else noted, “When life gives you a lathi, make sure it’s not aimed at the SDM!”

Another quipped, “Small mistakes in big cities – like hitting the wrong person with a baton!”

Finally, one user humorously remarked, “And the award for ‘Accidental Hitter of the Year’ goes to…!”

The video has rapidly spread across various social media platforms, with users delighting in the unexpected turn of events.

This incident comes in the wake of a protest called by the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organizations, which is challenging a Supreme Court decision perceived as harmful to the rights of Dalits and Adivasis. Amid the serious backdrop, this unexpected moment of humor is providing some much-needed light-hearted relief on social media.