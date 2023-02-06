Watch: Plane carrying 300 passengers catches fire during takeoff, video goes viral

Photo: Igor Zhorov/Instagram

Russia's Azur Air flight that was flying from Phuket to Moscow, its engine burst into flames when it took off at Phuket International Airport on February 4 in a viral video. As soon as the fire was discovered and Phuket airport officials were alerted, the takeoff was cancelled.

There were reportedly approximately 300 passengers and 12 staff members on board the Boeing 767-300ER when it crashed. The incident did not result in any serious injuries, according to the Russian Airline.

Some videos of the jet driving across the airport tarmac show the right wing burning.

The Russian airlines issued a statement saying, "Airline technical specialists have already started work to eliminate the malfunctions," as reported by the site. The airline also said that the customers will be transported on February 5 and that lodging would be provided till then. This 26-year-old aircraft, Metro reports, has been in service with Azur Air since 2015.

Local media said that the event occurred at 4:30 p.m. and that the runway was blocked for 40 minutes. Approximately 47 aircraft were delayed as a result, while many more were rerouted to Krabi, Samui, and Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport.