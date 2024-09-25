Watch: Pitbull fights king cobra to save lives of 2 kids from venomous snake attack

In an impressive act of loyalty and courage, a pitbull named Jenny saved two kids from a dangerous snake encounter. The incident took place near Karaundi Mata temple, in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesd. The video of this incident quickly went viral on socail media and now netizens are praising dog's brave deed.

The two kids, Yuvraj, aged 10, and Tikku, aged 8, were playing in the garden in thier home when a snake appeared suddenly from the bushes. The children, startled by the snake's presence, called out for help, but unfortunately, the adults inside the house could not hear them.

Jenny, the family's pitbull, was tied in the garden and upon hearing the children's cries, she understood thar they were in danger. Without any delay, Jenny broke her leash, got herself free, and swiftly confronted the snake. In a gripping three-minute fight, Jenny successfully defeated the snake, saving the children from harm.

Meanwhile, Sagar Singh Yadav, the children’s uncle, expressed his gratitude saying, "Jenny has truly helped us by eliminating the snake." The family is grateful and astonished by the courageous deeds of their dog. The video capturing this intense moment has now gone viral online.

This incident highlights the protective instincts of dogs, particularly pitbulls, which are often misunderstood. Jenny’s brave actions underscore the deep connection between dogs and their human companions, emphasizing their well-known traits of loyalty and bravery.