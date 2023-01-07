Watch: Pilot removes abusive passenger by force, video goes VIRAL

Representational image

The incidents of unruly behaviour by passengers on flights are increasing these days in India as well as other parts of the world and this is the reason why airline operators, governments, and passengers are now worried about unruly passengers.

One such violent incident was reported on Wednesday on a Virgin Australia flight where a pilot physically removed a man from the aircraft.

The incident took place on a Townsville-Sydney flight and it happened when the aircraft was about to take off from the Townsville Airport. In a video, which has now gone viral, a man can be seen arguing with the airline crew. After hearing the argument, the pilot comes out of the cockpit and says, "You're off mate." But the passengers abused the pilot and grabbed him by his shirt. In the video, the pilot could also be heard saying to "let go."

The man was then taken to the rear end of the airplane by a flight attendant and another passenger. “You're a f***ing idiot," the man said. "I didn't do nothing c***." The pilot then asked the crew to "get the cops". The unruly passenger then left the flight after few minutes.

According to News.com.au, the passenger was taken off from the airplane due to his unruly behaviour.

"The safety of guests and crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for any type of unruly behaviour on Virgin Australia flights," a company spokeswoman told News.com.au. "Incidents are referred to the Australian Federal Police or State Police where appropriate."