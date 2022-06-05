Watch: Peacock flies across balcony in Delhi, stuns netizens

Screen grab

The jaw-dropping sight of a gorgeous peacock soaring above residences was captured on Instagram loops, which let people in Delhi to see the breathtaking scene. The song "Dekha Ek Khwab" from the movie Silsila, which was performed by Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, and Kishore Kumar, is playing in the background of the video. The music is a wonderful representation of the enchanting scene.

A travel blogger by the name of safarnamabynidhi was the one who uploaded the video to YouTube with the accompanying caption: "What a rare sight to witness a peacock in a metropolis like Delhi. More over ten years have passed since I first saw them. They are lovely, really stunning in their elegance.

The region around Vikaspuri was where the mesmerising peacock was seen. The video shows a really gorgeous peafowl that climbs to the top of the railing of one balcony before flying to the balcony of another individual. Peacocks are very difficult to find in and around Delhi, and seeing one in flight is an even more unusual occurrence. The comment section was inundated with heart-eye emojis, and some said that the view was "unbelievable."

“I’ve been living here for last 10 years. Every year during the end of May, peacocks visit and stay in our neighbourhood till October,” the blogger noted in the video caption of the film. The reel has received over 4.8 million views and 525 thousand likes since becoming viral.

The monsoon season in India begins at the same time as the mating season for peacocks, which occurs around the month of May. Peacocks have a very complicated dance that they perform for peahens in order to woo a mate and show off their beautiful tail feathers.