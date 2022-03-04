WATCH: Pack of dogs bid farewell to their deceased companion in viral video

Dogs are well-known for their loyalty and friendliness. They are said to share these characteristics with everyone they feel to be close with, regardless of species. You've probably heard a lot of heartfelt human-dog stories, but this isn't one of them. This, on the other hand, would undoubtedly melt your heart. A pack of stray dogs can be seen saying goodbye to a deceased dog in the video, which has gone viral on the internet.

A pack of dogs can be seen grieving the loss of their companion in the video, and they are not willing to leave him before a proper farewell. They all gather and begin pouring mud over his body, intending to bury the body with their mouths.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan uploaded the video on Twitter, and it has already received over 171 thousand views. "Kya ye jaanwar hain?" he wrote as caption on the video.

While this video had us all weep, it also taught us about how selflessly these animals are for one another in a reality where humans continue to use violence.

“Animals are like little angels sent to earth to teach us how to love. They don’t get angry or play silly games. They are always there for us,” commented one Twitter user.

“Usually dogs dig soil by their forelegs. It's just the respect that they have for their departed friend, that they use their chin/face (whatever we call it). It's real humanity (though the word is not apt here, used it deliberately in the hope that we learn from them)”, another user wrote.