With Halloween just around the corner, Bollywood’s social scene has come alive with spooky-themed celebrations, and Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, is leading the charge with his quirky style. On October 24, Orry attended a Halloween bash at Mumbai’s popular Bastian restaurant, where he surprised everyone by sporting a hilarious inflatable cow costume. Known for his bold fashion sense, Orry swapped his usual high-glam looks for a playful, full-body black-and-white cow outfit that had fans and paparazzi buzzing.

Orry’s choice was as lighthearted as it was memorable. His face peeked out from below the costume’s inflatable snout, and he completed the look with glasses and sneakers, adding a casual vibe to his unique outfit. He was all smiles as he posed for photos, even stopping to chat and pose with singer Kanika Kapoor, who was also at the party. This look was a fun break from his usual edgy style, which often makes headlines for its originality.

Orry is no stranger to Halloween’s spooky flair. Last year, he embraced a scarier side of the holiday by dressing up as Frankenstein for Sussanne Khan’s Halloween party, painting his face green with black lips and pairing it with a grey printed top and black leather pants. This year’s costume may have been more humorous than eerie, but it was equally unforgettable, proving Orry’s creativity for Halloween is unmatched.

The Halloween celebrations this year overlap with Diwali on October 31, giving Bollywood stars a unique blend of festive vibes. Orry’s standout look marks the start of what promises to be an exciting season for Bollywood’s Halloween celebrations, with fans eagerly awaiting what other costumes their favourite stars will bring to the spooky scene.