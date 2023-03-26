Search icon
Watch: Olympic star Neeraj Chopra's dances to Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ in viral video

In the video, Neeraj Chopra can be seen dancing with social media stars Yashraj Mukhate, Dipraj Jadhav, and Ruhee Dosani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra, winner of an Olympic gold medal, was recently sighted in Mumbai at the India Sports Awards event. Now, a video supposedly showing Mr. Chopra dancing to Hardy Sandhu's hit "Bijlee Bijlee" has gone viral on Internet, and a sizable portion of the internet is genuinely charmed by his skills.

An Instagram account run by fans has posted the clip there. Dressed formally, Mr. Chopra can be seen dancing with internet celebrities Yashraj Mukhate, Dipraj Jadhav, and Ruhee Dosani in the clip. In the viral video, after he showed off his dancing skills, he went around and shook their hands.

The Turkish sports ministry announced on Monday that the world-famous javelin thrower will be spending 61 days in training at the Gloria Sports Arena. The 25-year-old, who also trained at Gloria Sports Arena in 2016 with the help of TOPS funding, will go for Turkey on April 1 and remain there until May 31.

Neeraj Chopra recently gained notoriety as she won the javelin throw gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Lausanne Diamond League with a throw of 89.08 metres.

Awards for Best Team, Best Coach, and Best Athlete, among others, are given out at the annual Indian Sports Honours ceremony. With his recent successes and growing fame, Chopra's attendance at the event was eagerly anticipated. The athlete has been an inspiration to many young Indians, who now want to follow in his or her footsteps.

