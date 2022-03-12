Watch: Old video of Navjot Singh Sidhu cracking up on Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann's joke goes VIRAL

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) clean sweep win in Punjab Assembly elections 2022 has led to huge celebrations at the houses of MLAs. The internet on the other hand is celebrating AAP’s win in a unique way.

Netizens are now reacting to an old video of CM-elect Bhagwant Mann from his former comedy days. The AAP candidate once performed standup comedy on Laughter Challenge show. Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was then the judge in the show with Shekhar Suman.

The video is actually a kind of political satire by Bhagwant Mann. While Mann speaks about politics and government, Sidhu is seen cracking up on the hilarious standup.

The clip shows Bhagwant Mann saying, “I asked a politician what rajneeti (politics) means. He told me that it is the act of deciding how to govern. Then I asked what gormint (government) means. He said it means those who gaur (look closely) at every issue only to forget it a minute later.”

This political satire left Sidhu in splits. Years later, the two stood in Punjab assembly elections as each other’s biggest rivals. Clearly, the video has now gained a new meaning.

Watch the viral video here:

PUNJAB



It’s pretty clear that @BhagwantMann

will be the next CM



Among his competitors was Navjot Singh Sidhu. Throwback to the Laughter Challenge - where Bhagwant was cracking a joke on politics and Siddhu was laughing as the judge.

pic.twitter.com/gcoCnRa91R — Raj (@iamup) March 10, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face is all set to take oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16. Apparently, Punjab’s CM-designate has asked newly elected AAP MLAs to remain grounded despite a remarkable win in Punjab assembly elections 2022. He has told the MLAs to spend most of their time in villages and cities to resolve public’s problems.

Bhagwant Mann is set to take oath as the new Punjab Chief Minister on March 16 after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory in the Assembly elections. Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi both congratulated the AAP after their humiliating defeat in the elections.