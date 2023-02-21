Search icon
Watch: Old video of man meeting shark goes viral again, netizens call it 'amazing'

The great white shark is the ocean's top predator because of its size, speed, and strength.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Watch: Old video of man meeting shark goes viral again, netizens call it 'amazing'
Screen Grab

The internet has been swept up in a resurgence of interest in an old video of a great white shark circling the cage of shark specialist and marine researcher Mauricio Hoyos Padilla. Deep Blue, the great white shark, has been observed probing the cage with its snout and hanging out.

Mauricio Hoyos Padilla uploaded the video in 2015. The first person to meet Deep Blue was Mr. Padilla. The great white shark is the ocean's top predator due to its size, speed, and strength. The typical length of a great white shark is 15 feet, however there have been reports of sharks considerably longer than that.

Newsweek claims that the Deep Blue is such a shark, and that it is 20 feet in length and weighs more than 5,500 pounds. There is speculation that Deep Blue is older than 50 years.







