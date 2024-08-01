Watch: Nita Ambani kisses Anant Ambani, hugs Radhika Merchant as she and Mukesh Ambani leave Paris

The Ambani family was in Paris to witness the ongoing 2024 Olympics. Nita Ambani, representing India as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), participated in the opening ceremony and various events.

A heartwarming video featuring Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani saying goodbye to their son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant has gone viral on the internet. The Ambani family, who was in Paris to witness the ongoing 2024 Olympics, displayed touching family moments as Nita and Mukesh departed from the city of love.

In the video, Nita Ambani is seen sharing warm hugs with Radhika Merchant. Nita looked stunning as she dons a stylish fuchsia pink outfit, comprising an oversized button-up shirt and loose-fitting pants. The chairperson and the founder od Reliance foundation accessorised her look with sunglasses and a chic handbag. Her affectionate gesture towards her ‘choti bahu’ Radhika won hearts on social media.

Radhika was seen wearing a classy white sleeveless dress, returns the embrace with the same affection. Anant Ambani, dressed casually in a colourful, patterned shirt and dark shorts, is standing close by. Nita is also shown giving a gentle kiss on Anant's cheek. While the entire family was in colourful attire, Mukesh Ambani choose to keep it simple as he was seen in a plain black zip-up sweater, stands next to his son.

Nita Ambani also launched the India House for the Paris Olympics on Saturday. This project, a unique endeavor for India at the Olympic Games, aims to showcase Indian culture as the nation aims to host the 2036 Games. The India House is a joint effort between the Indian Olympic Association and the Reliance Foundation, which was established and is chaired by Nita Ambani.

The Ambani family's journey to the Olympics occurred shortly after the lavish wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. The wedding was preceded by several months of pre-wedding festivities.