Watch: Nita Ambani dances with daughter Isha Ambani, badi bahu Shloka Mehta in viral video to celebrate...

The video of Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta's performance was shared on Instagram by a fan page with the caption, "Ambani ladies dancing on Krishna Bhajan [heart emoji] Happy Krishna Janmashtami."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Aug 28, 2024, 01:07 PM IST

Watch: Nita Ambani dances with daughter Isha Ambani, badi bahu Shloka Mehta in viral video to celebrate...
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are known to commemorate festivities with grandeur and they did the same when celebrating Janmashtami over the weekend. A new video on social media is currently going viral that shows Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta dancing to the 'Wo Kisna Hai' song in honour of Lord Krishna. 

The trio chose ethnic getups for the celebrations and looked divine while honouring Lord Krishna on the day of his birth. The ethereal dance moves by the ladies of the Ambani family are sure to captivate one and all. 

Watch the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ambani_update)

The video of Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta's performance was shared on Instagram by a fan page with the caption, "Ambani ladies dancing on Krishna Bhajan [heart emoji] Happy Krishna Janmashtami."

The three ladies could be seen pairing with other ladies in the group and dancing to the Krishna-themed song.

Isha Ambani was immaculately dressed in a mauve and gold anarkali gown featuring heavy embroidery. Nita Ambani chose a beautiful sindoori red lehenga choli set for the occasion, while Shloka Mehta, complemented both her mother-in-law and sister-in-law and wore a stunning hot pink lehenga set.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are family-oriented, despite being one of the richest people in the world, and give high value to the Indian culture. The dynamic duo are parents to three children - Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. The family recently hosted a grand celebration in Mumbai for Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant.

READ | Most expensive scene in Indian cinema, cost Rs 25 crore, its not in Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali

READ | Most expensive scene in Indian cinema, cost Rs 25 crore, its not in Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali
