As soon as she shared the video, it went viral, receiving immense love from netizens.

Nimrat Kaur recently captivated fans with her stunning look in a green dress. The actress kept it simple yet elegant, opting for light makeup that enhanced her natural beauty. Adding a playful caption to her post, she wrote, “Today’s challenge – Bataao kitney shots lyrics se match huye?”

As soon as she shared the video, it went viral, receiving immense love from netizens. Nimrat’s breezy vibes in the flowing green dress and her serene enjoyment of the sunset to the tune of Tum Mere Ho x O Re Piya created a magical moment. Admirers showered her with compliments, including “Nimrat ye Noor kahan se layi aap,” “Such an enchanting smile,” and “Most beautiful lady in the world.” Others called her the “Dream girl” and “Sabse sundar,” highlighting her timeless beauty and impeccable style.

Recently, Nimrat’s name has found itself amidst rumours involving Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s alleged marital issues. Unfounded claims on social media suggested that Abhishek was unfaithful to Aishwarya with Nimrat during their time together on Dasvi. However, no evidence has emerged to support these allegations, and the Bachchan family has remained silent on the matter.