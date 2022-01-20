Search icon
WATCH: News reporter goes viral after being hit by SUV on live TV

Viewers were left shocked after the reporter got hit by a vehicle while delivering her segment live on TV.

Updated: Jan 20, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

A viral footage arising from the US state of West Virginia has left netizens in awe this morning. A news reported live from a scene when suddenly an SUV struck her from behind, knocking her down. The anchor on the other screen was left shocked and at a loss for words. 

Moments later, however, the reported bounced back up and continued her report. As soon as she got up, the woman journalist said, “Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay. I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay, Tim.”

The reported is Tori Yorgey from WSAZ-TV and the anchor she was talking to is called Tim Irr. He replied, “Well, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori.”

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday (January 19). The clip was shared by users on Twitter and quickly went viral. Have a look at it below.

 

In another recent viral news video, a woman on a TV debate danced to protest after being denied the opportunity to speak.

