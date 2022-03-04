Watch: Netizens ask 'is she drunk' as woman's hilarious dance video goes VIRAL

The internet never fails to amaze when it comes to hilarious content in the form of photos or videos. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram which shows a woman dancing weirdly without even halting for a breath, despite everyone around her asking her to stop. The video looks like it was shot in a village and has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen dressed in a saree and dancing without any care in the world. A few people can also be seen in the video who try and stop her, however, the woman refuses to curb her enthusiasm and continues with her epic dance.

Watch the video here

It is unclear looking at the video if the woman was drunk or was dancing this way because of some other reason. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'Ghantaa'. The page often shares viral and hilarious videos on its page.

So far, the video has more than 1.5 lakh likes. Netizens have also posted hilarious comments on the video. One user wrote, "Me after listening kacha badam for 100th time," while another commented, "Ladkia 500 ka purse 495 me lene ke baad (When girls buy a Rs 500 bag in Rs 495)."

A third user later inquired asking "Is she drunk?"