Watch: NCC cadet gets brutally beaten with face down in muddy water in Thane, video goes viral

Watch this horrifying footage of an NCC cadet being beaten severely while face down in filthy water in Thane.

Students and parents are shocked and outraged by a video that went viral on social media showing National Cadet Corps (NCC) members being brutally beaten by their superior.

In the footage, which was taken on the campus of Joshi Bedekar College in Thane, a man is seen caning NCC cadets who are seated on all fours on muddy ground with their hands behind their backs and their faces down.

This video is from Thane’s Joshi Bedekar College maharashtra, What kind of training is this?? @HQ_DG_NCCpic.twitter.com/qglOp6M1tl — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 3, 2023

The video is purportedly shot by another student from behind the window.

A senior cadet is shown in the video instructing a group of eight to ten degree college students, who are between the ages of 18 and 20, on how to assume and maintain the plank position. Since the senior NCC official from the college was not there, the senior was probably placed in charge. The senior cadet is shown in later video frames punishing those who can't perfect the plank by striking them with a stick.

“The senior NCC cadet was from Bandodkar College of Science, which is run by the management that runs our institution. The college is taking disciplinary as well as legal action against the senior who is seen beating the students,” Suchitra Naik, the principal of the college said.

Parents and students are remaining silent about the incident, anticipating that the college administration would take appropriate action against those responsible.

