A shocking video from Mumbai has gone viral, showing a dog precariously travelling on the roof of an autorickshaw. The incident was recorded in Juhu, where a Pomeranian was spotted standing atop the moving vehicle, raising serious concerns about its safety and that of other commuters.

The video captured two instances of the dog being transported in this dangerous manner. In the first clip, the dog was seen during the day, balancing on the auto roof as it navigated busy streets. A second clip later showed the same scenario at night, with the dog on top of the autorickshaw amidst heavy traffic.

Animal lovers and netizens have expressed outrage over the incident, demanding strict action against the autorickshaw driver. Many tagged Mumbai Police and PETA India on social media, urging them to investigate the matter. The registration number of the vehicle, "MH48 N309," was also visible in the video, making it easier for authorities to trace the driver.

A popular Instagram page, 'Street Dogs of Bombay,' shared the video and criticised the negligence. "Dogs are man’s best friend, yet they are not always treated with the care they deserve. This needs to stop," the page captioned.

Animal rescuer and senior police official Sudhir Kudalkar condemned the act, calling it careless and dangerous. "Pets are not accessories or decorations. They feel fear and pain just like us," he said, stressing the importance of treating animals with love and respect.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar also reacted to the viral video, describing the act as "disgusting."

This incident comes shortly after a similar case in Bengaluru, where a man was arrested for carrying three dogs on the roof of his car. With growing awareness about animal rights, such acts of negligence continue to attract widespread criticism and calls for stricter enforcement of laws.