Nita Ambani stunned at the Women's Premier League auction with a chic power blazer look, accessorized with luxury items, showcasing her impeccable style.

Nita Ambani, the business mogul and fashion icon, recently stunned everyone with her powerful look at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction in Bangalore. Known for her impeccable taste in fashion and love for luxurious accessories, Nita once again showcased why she's considered a style maven. The Mumbai Indians’ official Instagram page posted a video of her at the event, captioned, “Mrs. Nita Ambani is #TATAWPL auction ready,” and the video quickly captured her poise, confidence, and elegance. Her chic blazer looks truly radiated boss-woman energy, setting the tone for a high-fashion moment.

Nita Ambani’s ensemble was all about power dressing with a touch of sophistication. She wore a beautifully fitted pastel pink blazer that featured sharp power shoulders, double collars, and notched lapels. The custom “M” initial on the blazer proudly represented Mumbai Indians, the cricket team owned by her family’s company, Reliance Industries. She paired this with a simple white tank top that hugged her silhouette perfectly, along with flared high-waisted jeans that added a modern, yet classic touch to the outfit.

As always, Nita Ambani’s look was complete with luxurious accessories. She accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a heart-shaped pendant necklace, a white wristwatch, and nude stiletto heels, adding the perfect finishing touches to her outfit. But perhaps the most eye-catching accessory was her stunning pink handbag, which was from the renowned luxury brand Goyard. The bag, made from a combination of pink and white Goyardine canvas and Chevroches calfskin Saïgon structuré, comes with a hefty price tag of USD 12,000 (approximately Rs 10,02,000), adding a perfect touch of luxury to her ensemble.

To complete her look, Nita Ambani chose a subtle makeup style. She wore nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, defined brows, and mascara-coated lashes, while her cheeks were lightly blushed, and her lips were tinted soft pink. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a middle part, adding to her effortless and elegant appearance.

Nita Ambani continues to set fashion standards with her elegant yet powerful style, effortlessly blending luxury and confidence in every appearance.