Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sweet shopping video at Jio World Plaza goes viral, winning hearts for their simplicity and bond.

The Ambani family is always in the spotlight, and recently, all eyes are on the youngest couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. People are eager to know every little detail about them, and a new video of the duo is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Anant and Radhika are seen spending time together in public, and fans can't stop calling them adorable and “made for each other.”

The video shows the couple shopping together at Mumbai’s popular Jio World Plaza Mall. They were spotted walking hand-in-hand, looking comfortable and happy in each other’s company. Despite the tight security around them, they appeared calm and casual. Anant Ambani wore a black T-shirt with matching black shorts and was seen talking on the phone while walking with Radhika.

Radhika Merchant, on the other hand, kept her look very simple yet stylish. She wore a light-coloured long skirt with a matching crop shirt and tied her hair in a neat high ponytail. Carrying a brown sling bag, Radhika chose not to wear any makeup, yet looked radiant. Her natural glow and confident smile caught everyone’s attention. Fans loved how she managed to look elegant and fresh even without any makeup.

People on social media are praising her simplicity. One user commented, “The real beauty lies in Radhika’s simplicity,” while another wrote, “No makeup, no overdressing – this is true class.” Many praised how she carries herself with such grace and comfort, showing that confidence is the true definition of beauty.

Like always, the sweet bond between Anant and Radhika has won everyone’s hearts once again, and their fans are showering them with love online.