Viral

Watch: Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant joyfully dances at Ambanis' Ganpati Visarjan

The Ambani family celebrated Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai with traditional festivities joined by many celebrities from B-town.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

Watch: Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant joyfully dances at Ambanis' Ganpati Visarjan
Radhika Merchant's dance at Ambanis' Ganpati Visarjan
Ganpati Visarjan 2024 celebration at Mukesh Ambani's house: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family recently took part in the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony in Mumbai, continuing their annual tradition of celebrating the festival with grandeur. The ceremony took place on Sunday night, two days after the Ambanis welcomed Lord Ganesh's idol into their lavish home, Antilia, located in south Mumbai.

The Ambani family, dressed in traditional attire, made their way to Chowpatty Beach for the immersion of the Ganesh idol. Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter-in-law of the family, was seen dancing joyfully during the festivities. Her husband, Anant Ambani, stood beside her, enjoying the lively atmosphere. Both Radhika and Anant were covered in festive colors as they celebrated with the crowd.

 

 

The family traveled from their residence, Antilia, to the beach on a truck beautifully decorated with flowers. Nita Ambani, along with Anant and Radhika, was seen on the truck, participating in the procession. Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, arrived at the venue in a car to join the ceremony.

The Ambani family was not alone in their celebration. Several well-known faces, including actors Meezaan Jafri, Shanaya Kapoor, and social media influencer Orry, were spotted joining them during the Ganpati Visarjan.

Just a day before the Visarjan, the Ambanis hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence. The event was attended by many Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rekha, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sonam Kapoor. The presence of these celebrities added to the glamour of the occasion.

Every year, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia is known for its opulence and devotion. The idol of Lord Ganesh at Antilia is affectionately called "Antilia cha Raja," meaning the King of Antilia, by devotees. This year's celebration also saw the presence of Mukesh Ambani's younger brother, Anil Ambani, and his wife, Tina Ambani. They joined the family for the aarti and other festivities.

This Ganesh Chaturthi marks the first major celebration for the Ambani family since the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place in July. The joyous spirit of the festival, combined with the recent wedding celebrations, made this year's Ganpati Visarjan a truly memorable occasion for the Ambani family.

 

