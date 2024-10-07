Watch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's lavish Navratri garba and dandiya night's video with family resurfaces

The Ambani family’s grand Navratri celebrations, featuring Garba and dandiya, reflect their deep commitment to cultural traditions and festive joy.

Navratri is a vibrant and joyful festival celebrated for nine days across India. This festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga, is marked by devotion, prayer, and dance. People come together in large numbers to perform Garba, a traditional dance filled with rhythmic clapping and the energetic use of dandiya sticks. The lively atmosphere during Navratri brings communities closer, as they celebrate with enthusiasm.

The Ambani Family’s Grand Navratri Celebrations

One family that is known for its elaborate celebrations is the Ambani family, and Navratri is no exception. Recently, an old video of the Ambanis celebrating during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities has resurfaced on social media. The video shows the family enjoying a grand Garba night, which took place in July 2024. The event was hosted by Kokilaben Ambani, Anant’s grandmother, and it has once again captured the internet’s attention.

In the video, key family members like Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and their elder daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta Ambani, can be seen gracefully performing Garba and playing dandiya. The event took place in Mumbai and highlighted the Ambani family’s love for cultural traditions and festivals. Their joy and passion for celebrating in a grand and traditional manner were evident throughout the celebration.

Previous Celebrations: Ganesh Chaturthi

This isn’t the first time the Ambani family’s festive celebrations have grabbed the spotlight. Just a few months ago, they hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their luxurious residence, Antilia, located in South Mumbai. The family’s Ganesh idol, known as “Antilia cha Raja,” was the center of the celebration. The event was attended by many members of the Ambani family, including Anil and Tina Ambani, along with several Bollywood celebrities.

During the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion), Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant were seen leading the procession on a truck adorned with flowers. The procession made its way from Antilia to Chowpatty Beach, showing the family’s dedication to tradition.

Navratri 2024

In 2024, Navratri began on Thursday, October 3rd, and will conclude on Saturday, October 12th. Each of the nine days is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, and people follow various rituals, wear specific colors, and offer special prayers, making the festival spiritually enriching and joyful for all.