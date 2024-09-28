WATCH: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta’s rare interview inside Antilia, reveals the phone call that…

What started as a simple conversation during a card game became a life-changing initiative for countless volunteers and nonprofits

The doors of Antilia opened to reveal not just the opulence of the Ambani residence, but a deeper, lesser-known side of Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani. In a rare interview on The Krish Kothari Show, Shloka shared an inspiring story that began with an unexpected phone call. As she recounted that moment, it was clear that this call did more than just connect her to a stranger—it ignited a movement that would change lives across India.

Shloka Mehta, co-founder of ConnectFor, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project by the Rosy Blue Foundation, shared how the platform came into existence. What started as a simple conversation during a card game became a life-changing initiative for countless volunteers and nonprofits. A friend, frustrated by the difficulty of reaching NGOs, inspired Mehta to create a platform that bridges the gap between willing volunteers and nonprofits in need. Thus, ConnectFor was born in 2015.

Mehta explained that her family’s CSR funding had often been channelled to the same organisations repeatedly. It was then that she realised the need for an accessible way for smaller nonprofits to connect with skilled individuals willing to offer their time and expertise. The idea clicked, and she partnered with Maniti Shah to turn this vision into reality.

One of the most poignant moments in the interview came when Mehta recalled a phone call that still resonates with her to this day. In the early days of ConnectFor, she had received a call from a woman seeking volunteer work. What Shloka didn’t know at the time was that this call would inspire both the woman and the nonprofit in a profound way. A year later, the woman revealed that volunteering had helped her overcome personal grief after losing her husband to cancer. The nonprofit also praised her work, expressing how her involvement had transformed the lives of the children she helped.