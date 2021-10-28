WATCH: Woman, baby stranded on raging waterfall, video goes viral

In a display of extreme courage, forest department officials in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu rescued a mother and her child from the gushing water of the Anaivari Muttal falls.

The Anaivari Muttal falls is a popular tourist destination. However, due to heavy rains, there was a flash flood. The video of the rescue operation has gone viral where the woman is seen precariously balancing herself and her baby on a rock.

The forest department officials rescued them by using a rope and climbing slippery rocks. Anxious onlookers are seen waiting with bated breath for the two to be rescued.

Also read Pleasure trip ends in tragedy as 33-year-old techie drowns in Kongala waterfall in Telangana

This daring act has earned praises from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who took to Twitter and wrote: "The courageous act of those who saved the mother and daughter is commendable." He also said that the officials will be honoured.

The News Minute quoted Salem’s District Forest Officer (DFO) K Gowtham as saying that the waterfall is formed by rainwater from the Kallavarayan hills. If rainfall occurs in the Karumandurai region, on the other side of the Kalvarayan hill, it would be unknown to the people on this side of the hill. Heavy rains can lead to flash flood-like situations within half an hour, the DFO said, but the water levels were higher than previous times on Monday, he added.

According to the DFO, the forest officials were trained to carry out such rescue missions.