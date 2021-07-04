Hardworking Employee of the month: Monkey enjoys washing plates at chai stall, video goes viral

Monkeys are one of the most adorable animals and are known to be funny. Recently, a video shot at Chai stall went viral because of something really funny and usual. The video shows a monkey washing plate just like a human being at a tea shop.

This viral video was first shared on Instagram by a page named Ghantaa with the caption, “Everyone gotta work hard”.

The video has a famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie Raees playing in its background in Shahrukh Khan’s voice that said, “Ammi jaan kehti thi ki koi bhi dhanda chota nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota”.

The video begins showing the tea stall and people are standing around are staring at very something really interesting, the camera focus shifted in few seconds shows the monkey sitting on the table with a tub full of water and washing the plate.

The monkey check if it’s properly cleaned or not by smelling the plates.

The video has been liked by more than 2 lakh 60 thousand users on Instagram. Netizens loved the video, one user wrote “Monkey be like!: Do waqt ki roti ke liya krna pdta h sahab”, “Employee of the Month to ye hi Le Jayga”, while another wrote “Stop animal cruelty and stop Prompting It Please”.