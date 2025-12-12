FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

WATCH: Moment when Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘gate crashes’ Presidents Putin, Erdogan private meeting, netizens say, ‘Pak policy just got...’

During an official event in Turkmenistan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made an awkward moment by entering Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 10:43 PM IST

WATCH: Moment when Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘gate crashes’ Presidents Putin, Erdogan private meeting, netizens say, ‘Pak policy just got...’
Shehbaz Sharif entering room where Putin and Erdogan were holding talks
An official event in Turkmenistan turned awkward for Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. A video has been going viral showing Sharif mistakenly entering a private talk-session between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.  

What happened during Putin-Erdogan meeting? 

The incident came during the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality on Friday. Shehbaz Sharif was waiting for 40 minutes in a room with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as his bilateral meeting with the Russian President was delayed. With no intention of further delays, he entered the room where Putin was meeting Erdoğan.  

In an X post, RT India news shared the video of the incident clearly showing Pak PM’s move wrote the caption, “PM Sharif Waited For Over 40 Minutes For President Putin Before Growing Tired And Gate-crashing Russian Leader's Meeting With Erdogan.” 

According to the Russian publication, Shehbaz left the venue 10 minutes after the incident. 

How netizens reacted? 

The incident has been condemned online, with social media users calling it a diplomatic disaster. A user on X said, “Gate-crashing at global level… Pakistan’s foreign policy just got a new definition.” Another wrote, “Pakistani habits… Trying to enter forcefully. That’s what they did to Balochistan.” 

Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat is hosting the International Forum for Peace and Trust being attended by global leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.  

