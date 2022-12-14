Watch: Meet 'Don', UP Railway Protection Force dog who retired after 7 years of service

ANI screengrab

A service dog named 'Don' of the Railway Protection Force in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura was auctioned to a new owner as the canine completed its tenure. speaking about the same, ASI, RPF (DOG Squad), RG Verma said, "He helped us in many cases of RPF and was used in cases of robbery, and theft. I am feeling sad."

Officials have said that 'Don' had been helping RPF for the last six years and was handed over to a new owner after being auctioned for Rs. 10,550.

READ | NTA releases IIFT MBA 2023 Exam City Slip at iift.nta.nic.in, admit card to be out soon

The bidding started from Rs 6 thousand and was won by Varun Saxena, a resident of Govardhan Chauraha, Mathura for Rs. 10550. Varun said, "I have seen him earlier. When I came to know that he was being auctioned, I purchased him. I am very happy. He is well-trained. I will treat him like my family member."

'Don' was welcomed into a new house a video of which was shared by the news agency ANI in which the dog can be seen wearing a garland and rolling on the ground.

Watch the video here.

An emotional R Verma said, "I received him when he was 2 months old. I trained him and raised him like my child. Due to some medical condition, he is unable to discharge govt duties, and hence he has been auctioned."

READ | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: RRC offers job opportunity for 12th pass with salary up to Rs 29,200, check details

'Don', a 7-year-old Labrador retriever, was three months old when brought to the RPF in 2015. In 2016, Don joined the dog squad of the Railway Protection Force and went to Tamil Nadu for training. It was given special training for six months in Tamil Nadu and later started playing an important role in tracking criminals by joining the dog squad.

The officials informed that around Rs 10,000 per month was spent on Don's care and diet. ASI Ramgopal, the handler who commanded the don, told that there were some problems in the canine's spinal cord after which it was declared medically unfit on September 12 this year as it had trouble jumping and running.

Although Don was set to retire on August 31, 2025, but due to his medical condition, he was retired and auctioned.