WATCH: McDonald’s customer posts video of lizard floating in beverage, outlet sealed

A customer at a McDonald’s outlet in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad recently posted a video of his meal showing a lizard floating in his beverage. The video soon went viral prompting authorities into action.

The video was posted by one Bhargav Joshi on Twitter and based on his complaint, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) took action and sealed the outlet located at Sola area in the city. Cold drink samples were collected from the outlet from the municipal corporation’s food safety officer to be tested at the city’s public health laboratory. For “larger public health safety”, the fast-food outlet was sealed with immediate effect by AMC, it was reported. The outlet will not be allowed to reopen without AMC’s permission.

A press statement was issued by McDonald’s in which the fast-food giant said that it was looking into the incident, adding that while it had “checked repeatedly and found nothing wrong”, it was “cooperating with the authorities, being a good corporate citizen.”

The company also elaborated on its commitment to hygiene and safety, saying that it had a “Golden Guarantee programme” in place with “42 strict safety and hygiene protocols” which are implemented across all McDonald’s outlets.

