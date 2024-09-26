Watch: Women gather in huge numbers to drink rice liquor during festival in Nepal, know why the hype

Indra Jatra festival, an ancient cultural tradition in Nepal, marks the end of the monsoon season and the harvest of rice, heralding the arrival of autumn, began on September 17.

Nepal's 10-day Indra Jatra festival kick stared on September 17 and a result Kathmandu saw a large turnout of devotees for the festival. Now a video from the festival is going viral on the internet in which sea of crowd has gathered to drink rice liquor from the mouth of their diety.

In the now-viral video it can be seen that women jostling with each other to drink homemade liquor from the mouth of deity Swet Bhairav as a blessing during Indra Jatra in Kathmandu.



Soon after this video was uploaded, it quickly went viral and garnered over 7.5 million views. This video left internet divided as some social media user were supporting this while others questioned what type of devotion is this where anyone can be injured.

Meanwhile, the celebrations included various rituals such as a young girl representing a deity being paraded on a chariot, families gathering at temples to offer prayers for their departed loved ones, and men engaging in traditional dances to the beat of drums while adorned in vibrant masks and costumes depicting Hindu gods. This sacred event drew both locals and tourists to the historic streets of Kathmandu.

Kumari, a young girl believed to embody the goddess Taleju, holds a significant role in the Indra Jatra festival, worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists and deeply ingrained in Nepalese culture. On September 17, she departed from her royal temple and was brought through the heart of Kathmandu on a wooden chariot, surrounded by enthusiastic devotees seeking her blessings. Reports indicate that Nepal's President Ram Chandra Poudel graced the event, joined by other dignitaries and diplomats, highlighting Kumari's cultural and spiritual importance within society.

Why Indra Jatra festival is celebrated?

The Indra Jatra festival, an ancient cultural tradition in Nepal, marks the end of the monsoon season and the harvest of rice, heralding the arrival of autumn. It is mostly celebrated by Kathmandu's native community, the Newar, the festival pays homage to Indra, the Hindu deity associated with rain. Additionally, the festival highlights the veneration of various gods and demons, showcasing the diverse mythological tapestry interwoven into the local heritage.

During the festival, the captivating display of masked dancers embodying Hindu deities and spirits stands out as a compelling aspect. These performers, through the intensity of their movements, evoke a range of emotions from fear to happiness among the crowds that stand near the lanes of the capital city.