Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bizzare! Hippo drags 63-year-old to river bottom, know what happened next

Watch: Women gather in huge numbers to drink rice liquor during festival in Nepal, know why the hype

Meet son of billionaire who left Rs 790000 crore company to build his firm, his famous parents are...

'If you were to die…': This company's head designer's advice on work ethic sparks internet debate

World's most expensive condom auctioned for Rs 44000, it is made of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bizzare! Hippo drags 63-year-old to river bottom, know what happened next

Bizzare! Hippo drags 63-year-old to river bottom, know what happened next

Watch: Women gather in huge numbers to drink rice liquor during festival in Nepal, know why the hype

Watch: Women gather in huge numbers to drink rice liquor during festival in Nepal, know why the hype

Meet son of billionaire who left Rs 790000 crore company to build his firm, his famous parents are...

Meet son of billionaire who left Rs 790000 crore company to build his firm, his famous parents are...

Seven longest-living species on earth 

Seven longest-living species on earth 

This city was capital of India for 24 hours

This city was capital of India for 24 hours

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Deepika’s ‘close friend’, debuted with Priyanka, gave Rs 300-crore hit with SRK; then had no hit for 8 years, now..

Meet Deepika’s ‘close friend’, debuted with Priyanka, gave Rs 300-crore hit with SRK; then had no hit for 8 years, now..

Meet actor who quit Bollywood after many flop films, became superstar in foreign film industry, Akshay Kumar was his..

Meet actor who quit Bollywood after many flop films, became superstar in foreign film industry, Akshay Kumar was his..

Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Women gather in huge numbers to drink rice liquor during festival in Nepal, know why the hype

Indra Jatra festival, an ancient cultural tradition in Nepal, marks the end of the monsoon season and the harvest of rice, heralding the arrival of autumn, began on September 17.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Watch: Women gather in huge numbers to drink rice liquor during festival in Nepal, know why the hype
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nepal's 10-day Indra Jatra festival kick stared on September 17 and a result Kathmandu saw a large turnout of devotees for the festival. Now a video from the festival is going viral on the internet in which sea of crowd has gathered to drink rice liquor from the mouth of their diety. 

In the now-viral video it can be seen that women jostling with each other to drink homemade liquor from the mouth of deity Swet Bhairav as a blessing during Indra Jatra in Kathmandu.

Soon after this video was uploaded, it quickly went viral and garnered over 7.5 million views. This video left internet divided as some social media user were supporting this while others questioned what type of devotion is this where anyone can be injured.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by purnima (@purnima_sth)

Meanwhile, the celebrations included various rituals such as a young girl representing a deity being paraded on a chariot, families gathering at temples to offer prayers for their departed loved ones, and men engaging in traditional dances to the beat of drums while adorned in vibrant masks and costumes depicting Hindu gods. This sacred event drew both locals and tourists to the historic streets of Kathmandu.

Kumari, a young girl believed to embody the goddess Taleju, holds a significant role in the Indra Jatra festival, worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists and deeply ingrained in Nepalese culture. On September 17, she departed from her royal temple and was brought through the heart of Kathmandu on a wooden chariot, surrounded by enthusiastic devotees seeking her blessings. Reports indicate that Nepal's President Ram Chandra Poudel graced the event, joined by other dignitaries and diplomats, highlighting Kumari's cultural and spiritual importance within society.

Why Indra Jatra festival is celebrated?

The Indra Jatra festival, an ancient cultural tradition in Nepal, marks the end of the monsoon season and the harvest of rice, heralding the arrival of autumn. It is mostly celebrated by Kathmandu's native community, the Newar, the festival pays homage to Indra, the Hindu deity associated with rain. Additionally, the festival highlights the veneration of various gods and demons, showcasing the diverse mythological tapestry interwoven into the local heritage.

During the festival, the captivating display of masked dancers embodying Hindu deities and spirits stands out as a compelling aspect. These performers, through the intensity of their movements, evoke a range of emotions from fear to happiness among the crowds that stand near the lanes of the capital city.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Mpox outbreak: 5 tips to prevent yourself from monkeypox virus

Mpox outbreak: 5 tips to prevent yourself from monkeypox virus

Sebi gives nod to Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 crore IPO, listing month is...

Sebi gives nod to Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 crore IPO, listing month is...

Karnataka HC to give verdict today on CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging Guv's order

Karnataka HC to give verdict today on CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging Guv's order

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement