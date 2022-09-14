Search icon
WATCH: Man seeking revenge over unpaid dues torches owner's Mercedes, video goes viral

It was alleged that the owner's inability to pay the employee's wages infuriated the man, who then set fire to the owner's automobile.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

On social media, a shocking video of a man torching a Mercedes-Benz in Noida has gone viral. A worker in Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar set fire to the owner's car out of resentment over unpaid wages. It was alleged that the owner's inability to pay the employee's wages infuriated the employee, who then set fire to the owner's automobile.

 

 

Media reports state that the man undertook renovation work at the home of the car owner but did not receive his full pay. He allegedly made the decision to seek vengeance by setting fire to the man's expensive car after being hired to lay the tiles.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the offender getting off his motorcycle, splattering the parked car in flammable liquid, and lighting it on fire before fleeing.

The overall cost of the work, according to media reports, came to Rs 5 lakh, of which Rs 2.2 lakh was the balance that Ayush, the owner of the automobile, allegedly refused to pay to Ranveer, who installed tiles at Ayush's home. As video went viral, it was shared by many users on social media platforms. A user by the name of Aviral Singh shared the incident's popular video on Twitter.

