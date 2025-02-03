An elderly man's energetic dance to Uff Teri Ada at a party wins hearts online, earning him the title of "Indian Michael Jackson."

A heartwarming video of an elderly man dancing to the Bollywood song Uff Teri Ada has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram, the clip has already crossed three million views, and once you watch it, you’ll understand why.

In the video, the man, dressed in a lilac kurta-pyjama paired with sneakers, confidently steps onto the dance floor. Before starting, he asks the DJ to play his song, and the moment the music begins, he completely owns the dance floor. His effortless dance moves, energetic presence, and pure joy make the performance truly special.

The caption of the video reads, "We all have that one relative who dances like this," and social media users couldn’t agree more. Many people flooded the comments section with love and appreciation for the man’s confidence and happiness.

One user commented, "Dance is about expressing emotions, not about being judged. Love to see people dance their hearts out." Another person added, "The way he enjoyed it is pure bliss." A third user perfectly summed up the emotions, writing, "This is the kind of happiness that should be prescribed as therapy."

But the biggest compliment came when netizens crowned him the "Indian Michael Jackson."

Uff Teri Ada is a popular Bollywood song from the 2010 movie Karthik Calling Karthik, sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Alyssa Mendonsa. The song, composed by the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, remains a party favorite even after all these years.

This video is a reminder that dance is not just about perfect moves but about enjoying the moment. Whether you love to dance or just enjoy watching, this man’s joyful performance is exactly the kind of energy we all need in our lives!