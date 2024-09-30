Watch: Man's brilliant dance moves on 'Aaj Ki Raat' breaks the internet, video goes viral

The song “Aaj Ki Raat” has recently become popular on social media, with many influencers sharing their own dance versions.

Akash Pawar, a dancer and video creator, has taken the internet by storm with his impressive dance to the Bollywood song “Aaj Ki Raat” from Stree 2. With over 70,000 followers on Instagram, his video has gained more than 82,000 likes, capturing the hearts of many.

Living with phocomelia, a rare condition that affects limb development, Akash shows incredible talent and determination in his performances. His dance moves are not only energetic but also inspire others to overcome challenges.

Fans have filled the comments with praise. One user wrote, “More power to you @warriorakash9. You truly are a warrior. God bless you,” while another simply said, “Awesome.”

Akash’s Instagram is full of motivational dance videos showcasing his passion for performance. He dances to everything from Bollywood hits to trending tracks, proving that anyone can break barriers through creativity and hard work.