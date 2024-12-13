In the intense footage, Rossouw steps back momentarily, regains his composure, and returns to secure the snake.

A video capturing the heart-pounding rescue of a venomous Cape Cobra has taken the internet by storm. The chilling encounter occurred in a home in Stellenbosch, South Africa, when homeowners discovered the deadly snake lurking beneath a bedroom pillow.

The incident prompted an urgent call to Emile Rossouw, a skilled and well-known reptile wrangler in the region. Armed with expertise and caution, Rossouw arrived to handle the dangerous task. The rescue, filmed and shared online, begins with Rossouw cautiously lifting the pillow, revealing the hissing cobra coiled beneath.

In the intense footage, Rossouw steps back momentarily, regains his composure, and returns to secure the snake. The cobra attempts to slither into another pillow, but Rossouw’s quick reflexes allow him to catch it. He later secures the snake in a container to ensure everyone's safety.

The video, posted on Instagram by @stellenbosch_snake_removals, has garnered widespread attention. The post detailed the Cape Cobra's striking characteristics, noting its varying colours and its resemblance to other species like the Mole Snake and Black Spitting Cobra.

Social media users expressed both fear and fascination with the daring rescue. While some joked about abandoning the house entirely, others raised concerns about snakebite treatments and the availability of anti-venom in South Africa.