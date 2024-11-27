The sighting of the crocodile last month has caused panic among the villagers, leading them to avoid going near the pond.

A video has gone viral showing a man from the Hamirpur district of UP carrying a 20-foot-long, 1.5-quintal crocodile on his shoulder before releasing it into the Yamuna River.

According to the India Today report, a huge crocodile was spotted in an old pond in Pauthiyakhurd village, located in the Lalpura police station area of Hamirpur, which has a significant population. The sighting of the crocodile last month has caused panic among the villagers, leading them to avoid going near the pond.

Watch the viral video here:

Upon receiving the information, the forest department team arrived at the location to assess the situation. They launched a rescue operation to capture the crocodile. After several days of effort, the team, with assistance from the villagers, successfully caught the crocodile and then secured it by tying it up.

The man featured in the video, a forest department employee, took on the task of transporting the crocodile to the Yamuna River, where it was safely released into its natural habitat.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.