Watch: Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands, viral video sparks outrage

Many individuals have an inherent fear of snakes, with only a few being intrigued enough to keep them as pets. However, mostly people choose to maintain a safe distance from these reptiles. In light of this, a video is currently circulating online challenging those who fear snakes.

In a shocking video, a man can be seen handling a huge Western Diamondback rattlesnake with his bare hands. The video has sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with many expressing both amazement and skepticism.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by Nick the Wrangler, a prominent wildlife enthusiast whose bio emphasises his goal: “To inspire and be a voice for our animals!” The clip has garnered over 4,00,000 views and a significant number of reactions.

In the video, the content creator fearlessly approaches the giant rattlesnake, expertly gripping its tail and lifting the venomous creature into the air. His calm demeanour in the face of danger is enough to give everyone goosebumps.

Social media reaction

For the majority, this scenario is a nightmare come to life. However, Wrangler appears entirely comfortable as he manages the snake, prompting many viewers to wonder about his state of mind.

A user said, "Clearly that Rattler was controlling his or her temper and refraining from sending you to the hospital." "It definitely had you well within its strike range but chose not to bite you in one place that you would have really not wanted to be bit," he further added.

Another wrote, "Man looked like he could’ve struck if he wanted. What makes them shoot and what makes them not ?"

A third user wrote, "I can’t believe he just did that." A fourth user commented, "He must have nerves of steel. I wouldn’t go near that thing."

Meanwhile, this is not the first instance of the wildlife enthusiast astonishing viewers with his boldness around reptiles. In a separate video, he is seen handling a 12-foot-long king cobra, even kissing the snake's head before posing for a picture with it.