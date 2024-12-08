The incident reportedly took place at the Union Bank's branch in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad.

An argument between a bank manager and a customer turned into a nasty fight at a Union Bank in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It purportedly shows the customer slapping the bank employee on his head. The bank customer, Jaiman Rawal, was reportedly disappointed over the increased TDS deduction on a fixed deposit (FD). The incident reportedly took place at the Union Bank's branch in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad. Vastrapur police have registered a case and the probe is underway.

In the 43-second-long viral video, the two men are also seen holding each other by the collar. A woman can be heard asking her colleague Shubham to let it go. In the background, an elderly woman, who is with the customer, is seen trying to resolve the dispute, holding the arm of either of the two and pulling them away. She even slaps the customer, asking him to stop it. The customer later attacked again, but this time on another bank employee. Check out the video here:

Kalesh b/w Bank Staff and Customer over TDS Deduction in Bank FD

pic.twitter.com/dTCynnqdmg — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 7, 2024

It is to be noted that interest earned on bank fixed deposit (FD) is subject to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) if it exceeds certain amounts. However, different banks have different interest rates and rules.

