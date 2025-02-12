A heartwarming video of her learning session is going viral on social media, showcasing Monalisa's eagerness to learn. In the video, she is seen sitting in a cosy room, intently learning the alphabet with filmmaker Sanoj Mishra's patient guidance.

Mona Lisa, the 16-year-old from Maheshwar, a quaint town in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, became an overnight sensation after her family's visit to the Maha Kumbh. Her striking blue-brown eyes captured the hearts of millions. Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra travelled to Maheshwar to meet Monalisa and her family. He subsequently signed her as the lead actress in his upcoming film, The Diary of Manipur.

As per reports, Monalisa will play the daughter of a retired army officer, portrayed by veteran actor Anupam Kher. As she prepares for her debut role, the film's team has brought her to Mumbai, where she is undergoing training and education, marking a new chapter in her life. She is taking her first steps as an actor under the guidance of filmmaker Sanoj Mishra in Mumbai.

A heartwarming video of her learning session is going viral on social media, showcasing Monalisa's eagerness to learn. In the video, she is seen sitting in a cosy room, intently learning the alphabet with Sanoj Mishra's patient guidance, accompanied by her cousin. In the clip, Sanoj Mishra poses an intriguing question to Monalisa, wondering how she navigates Instagram despite not knowing how to read or write. He asks her to reveal the secret behind posting text on her feed. Monalisa's response is refreshingly simple: she admits to only uploading photos, cleverly avoiding the need to write any text. The video also captures Monalisa's learning journey as she is taught Hindi vowels. With enthusiasm, she recites the vowels, "अ आ, ई ई, उ ऊ,..."

Earlier, filmmaker Sanoj Mishra shared a video of his meeting with Monalisa's family, where he assured them of showcasing her talent in his upcoming film. Expressing his enthusiasm, Mishra stated, "Monalisa is eager to put in the hard work, and it's our responsibility to guide her to success." With a directorial portfolio that includes films like 'Ram Janmabhoomi' and 'Kashi to Kashmir', Mishra is poised to bring Monalisa's story to life on the big screen.